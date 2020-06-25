Repsol and Kia have signed an agreement for the installation of charging points for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, as well as other associated services in the field of electric mobility, for individuals, companies and dealers, thus becoming the energy supplier approved by the automotive manufacturer for 100% electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

Specifically, the South Korean firm will offer its clients in Spain the possibility of installing Repsol’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure at their homes, which will also be the preferred installer of these charging infrastructures at Kia’s 220 points of sale in Spain. .

Thus, the company led by Josu Jon Imaz provides a global energy solution, with advantages inside and outside the home, the ‘turnkey’ installation of the domestic recharging point, maintenance service, the option of hiring a Repsol electricity rate adapted to each home and additional benefits, such as two recharges free per month exclusively for Kia customers.

In addition, thanks to this new agreement, the clients of both companies will be able to recharge their vehicle at Repsol’s more than 250 public points with a 50% discount in case they hire the electricity rate for the energy home, and they will benefit from up to 150 euros as a gift in Waylet, the oil company’s payment application, which can be used in its 3,400 service stations and in a wide network of shops.

They strengthen their alliance

With this agreement, which also includes customized electric mobility solutions for fleets, companies and dealers, Repsol and Kia expand the ties of the alliance that launched WiBLE two years ago, a ‘car sharing’ service in the Community of Madrid that has 500 Kia Niro PHEV vehicles and 170,000 registered users, and it has already exceeded 1.4 million trips.

Repsol offers solutions for all kinds of mobility needs through the development of the most efficient fuels, the supply of AutoGas and the expansion of its network of charging points for electric vehicles, one of the most relevant in Spain, made up of more than 250 public charging points, including 50 fast charging points, most of them located at service stations.

To this are added the first two ultra-fast recharging points on the Iberian Peninsula, installed during 2019 at group service stations, which allow the battery of vehicles that support this technology to be recharged in a time of between five and ten minutes, similar to that It is used in conventional refueling.

The company also has signed agreements with the municipalities of Madrid, Zaragoza and Santander, and with the councils of Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, among others, for the operation of charging points for electric vehicles on public roads.

For its part, Kia, in its electrification and mobility strategy, has announced the ‘Plan S’, which represents a boost for electric vehicles and personalized mobility solutions.

The firm has one of the most complete electrified ranges on the market, made up of hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids and even two 100% electric models capable of traveling 450 kilometers on a single charge. In addition, the South Korean brand announced its ’10 Kia Commitments’ program, focused on promoting the purchase of electric and plug-in vehicles.