Repsol wants EU funds for biofuels, green hydrogen and hydroelectric energy

MADRID, Mar 26 (Reuters) – Spain’s Repsol aims to access European funds for the recovery from the pandemic to support projects that include new biofuel plants and the production of green hydrogen from renewable sources, in search of to supply low-carbon energy.

Spain and Italy, which will receive most of the 750 billion euros ($ 884 billion) that the EU will spend on recovery in response to the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, have invited companies to propose projects. that can help their economies get rid of carbon.

Repsol has responded by presenting 30 projects that, according to its calculations, will require a total investment of 5,960 million euros.

These include a plant that Repsol will build in northern Spain in collaboration with the oil giant Saudi Aramco, which will produce synthetic fuel for cars, trucks and planes using carbon dioxide captured in a nearby refinery, and hydrogen produced from electricity generated by renewable energy sources.

Repsol CEO Josu Jon Imaz said during a shareholders meeting on Friday that refineries in central and eastern Spain are already preparing and producing this type of sustainable biofuel.

Also included among the proposals is the planned expansion of a hydroelectric plant in the northern region of Cantabria. Repsol estimates that adding a gigawatt of capacity to this hydroelectric facility will cost 700 million euros.

Oil and gas companies across Europe, including the large groups BP, Total and Shell, have committed to adapt their businesses in response to pressure from states and investors to help reduce the carbon emissions that are warming the planet. . (1 dollar = 0.8485 euros)

