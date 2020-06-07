Despite this, it has accumulated decreases of around 40% since the beginning of the year.

Technical analysis

BREAKING RESISTANCE

Impressive revaluation of the barrel West texas since drawing the annual minimums last April. Oil has rebounded more than 500% in the last month and a half, which has allowed it to overcome the resistance of $ 36.30. This is a good sign that further encourages its short-term price and that invites us to think about an extension of the rises to the maximums of the bearish gap that was left at $ 41.62. The key resistance is at $ 46, prices where the average of 200 sessions is.

Important technical improvement in Repsol which has managed to pierce the resistance of 9 euros after two months of lateral movement. Its technical aspect is good and it seems very possible that we could end up seeing an extension of the increases, in the short term, up to the maximums of the bearish gap that was left at the beginning of March at 9.60 euros, prices that it managed to reach this past Friday. If the overcoming of these prices is confirmed, it is very likely that we could end up seeing an extension of the rises to the vicinity of 11 euros, prices where the average of 200 sessions is located. The increasing lows that we can see since drawing the annual lows for the month of March is proof of the desire to continue with the increases in the value of the Ibex 35.

We have also seen a sign of strength in Total which has managed to overcome the resistance of 34.59 euros. The French value is defined to the rise after several weeks of lateral movement. For the next few days, the most normal thing is that we can end up seeing an attack at the level of 37.86 euros. The key resistance of the company is found at 40 euros, levels where the average of 200 sessions converges. Exceeding this average would mean a return of its price to the upward trend that would invite us to think about an attack at the level of 50 euros.

Watch for the end of the lateral movement of the last months in BP. Overcoming the resistance of 324.85 pence in the middle of last week invites us to think about an extension of earnings to the level of 370.70 pence. This level of prices is key and if it manages to exceed them, we could end up seeing an extension of the profits to the level of 400 pence, prices where the average of 200 sessions is presented. The revaluation potential of the English company is 20%, although without forgetting that its trend is clearly downward at the moment, so the current increases would correspond only to a rebound.