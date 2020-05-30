Repsol according to the readings obtained through the Trading machine, intended for analysis and short-term operations, the Repsol share price has a negative moment with little interest from investors, in a context of high volatility. From a quantitative approach, it is not in the best position in the short term to overcome relevant resistance.

Repsol readings on the short-term trading machine

The Repsol share price gives up positions today, registering its second daily candle with a red body or negative momentum after the attack on MAY 27, 20, without success, to the resistance of 8.97 euros , session that displayed a wide upper shadow in relation to the range of the sail itself. The technical weakness in the background and the lack of decision on the part of demand in the short term invite us to prioritize a correction in the listing price of Repsol in the short term, which tests previous supports.

Repsol in daily chart with Contracting Activity (window with blue background), Stochastic Oscillator (window with green background) and Medium Amplitude Range (window with yellow background)

