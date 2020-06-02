Specific, Repsol offers the holders of these bonds, whose maturity expires on March 25, 2021, a repurchase price of 101.2%. The deadline to accept the offer expires on June 9, Europa Press reports.

According to the prospectus of the transaction that Repsol International Finance B.V. registered on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, the purpose of the offering and issuance of new securities is, among other things, “Proactively manage” your hybrid capital.

The energy company will carry out the operation if it achieves an acceptance of its repurchase offer from at least 80% of the holders of this bond for 1,000 million euros.

Likewise, the subsequent intention of the company chaired by Antonio Brufau is to issue up to two series of new tranches of hybrid bonds, all subject to market conditions.

Hybrid bonds are a financial product that computes 50% as capital, according to the methodology of the main credit rating agencies.

1,500 million raised in April

At the beginning of April, at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, Repsol already raised 1.5 billion euros in the markets after issuing five and 10-year issues.

Specifically, the oil company placed a total of 750 million euros over five years, with a differential of 220 basis points over the ‘midswap’ and a coupon of 2% per year, and another 750 million euros over 10 years, with 265 points. basic on is reference and a coupon of 2.6% per year.

Repsol had not been in the debt markets since July last year, when it placed an issue for 750 million euros over eight years, with a final demand of close to 4,000 million euros. Then, the company closed the operation with a price of 99.684% and an annual fixed coupon of 0.25%, the lowest achieved by the group in a public issue in its entire history.

