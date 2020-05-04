Repsol has carried out two major deepwater oil discoveries in Mexico in the wells named ‘Polok-1’ and ‘Chinwol-1’, located in block 29 of the Salina Basin, in the Southeast area of ​​the Gulf of Mexico and off the coasts of the states of Veracruz and Tabasco.

In a statement, the group noted that both exploratory wells confirm “an area of great potential and with excellent properties ”, when finding a net column of oil of more than 200 and 150 meters, respectively.

With these findings, the company chaired by Antonio Brufau this year adds six discoveries of hydrocarbons in as many wells around the world (Mexico, the United States and Colombia) that represent total resources of more than 650 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Repsol is operator of these wells, with a 30% stake, and has Carigali Mexico Operations (28.33%), Wintershall DEA (25%) and PTTEP México E&P Limited (16.67%) as partners.

The consortium will evaluate all the data obtained from the wells to prepare the delineation plan, which will be submitted to the National Hydrocarbon Commission (CNH) of Mexico, the regulatory body, before the end of the year.

Repsol indicated that the ‘Polok-1’ and ‘Chinwol-1’ exploratory surveys They have been completed “in less time than initially anticipated and at a lower cost”, with the highest safety standards and under strict sanitary protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19, both onshore and offshore installations.

The two wells in which oil has been found are located at a distance of 12 kilometers and approximately 88 kilometers from the Tabasco coast, under a sheet of water of about 600 meters.

The ‘Polok-1’ well, which reached a total depth 2,620 meters,

discovered a net column of oil over 200 meters. For its part, the ‘Chinwol-1’ survey, with a total depth of 1,850 meters, found a net column of oil of more than 150

meters.

Recently, the group led by Josu Jon Imaz It received CNH approval to carry out the company’s third deepwater exploration well off the coast of Mexico, specifically in block 10, on the Veracruz coast. For the works, the same ship that has been used in the other two wells, called Maersk Deep Water Valiant.

Presence in Mexico

The energy company operates a total of six blocks on the Mexican coast, three of them in deep water and another three in shallow water. The company continues its evaluation works in the rest of the blocks to comply with the exploratory program approved by the Mexican regulator.

In addition, in March 2018 the group opened its first service stations in Mexico, a country where it currently has 250. It also participates in logistics facilities to store and distribute fuel in Mexico, whose population exceeds 120 million inhabitants.

It has also participated for years in Dynasol, an alliance with the Mexican group KUO, being the 10th world producers of synthetic rubber. In the lubricants market, it has an alliance with Bardahl and from Mexico produces and distributes products throughout Latin America.