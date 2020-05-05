Repsol lost 487 million euros in the first quarter of 2020. “The volatility of international raw materials (oil and gas) had an extraordinary impact on the valuation of the company’s inventories, with a negative effect of 790 million, mainly due to the equity effect “, which caused these net losses, explained the oil company. The adjusted net result for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 447 million, 28% lower to that of the same period of 2019. In the first quarter of 2019, the company obtained a net profit of 608 million euros.

Specifically, the quarter was marked by an average price of Brent and American Texas crudes with falls of 21% and 17%, respectively, with respect to the same period last year. Thus, at the end of the quarter, Brent was trading below $ 20 per barrel. In the case of gas, the decreases were even more abrupt, with falls ranging between 36%, in the case of the Henry Hub, and 56% in that of the Algonquín.

After analyzing the economic environment, Repsol has adopted a Resilience Plan for 2020 which contemplates added reductions of more than 350 million euros in operating expenses and more than 1,000 million in investments, as well as optimizations of working capital close to 800 million with respect to what was initially budgeted at the beginning of the year.

Despite the complicated context, the company has reiterated its commitment to shareholder remuneration during 2020. Therefore, it is expected that 0.55 euro per share will be paid in July, under the formula of ‘scrip dividend’, replacing of the complementary dividend, once it is approved by the next general meeting of shareholders. Repsol thus maintains its commitment to total shareholder remuneration in 2020 of € 1 per share.

Repsol has underlined that the adjusted net profit of 447 million has been achieved “in a context of extraordinary difficulty, marked by the sharp and profound drop in oil and gas prices, the collapse of demand for Covid-19 and the Repsol’s essential public service role in the global health crisis “.

Net debt at March 31 reached 4,478 million euros, compared to 4,220 million at the end of the previous year. In line with its 2020 Resilience Plan, Repsol estimates that the company’s net debt will not increase at the end of the year compared to 2019.

Repsol has comfortable financial liquidity, which at the end of March allows it to cover its short-term debt maturities and beyond, up to and including 2024, without the need for refinancing. In addition, the company was reinforced in early April with two bond issues for a total amount of 1,500 million euros, at five and ten years, respectively, with demand that exceeded supply by more than 2.6 times. Repsol also increased the lines of credit committed in 2020 by 1.3 billion euros.

ACTION BEFORE THE COVID-19

In this difficult context due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Repsol, applying all the measures at its disposal to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers and suppliers, has prioritized its commitment to guarantee the supply of essential energy products and services for the company on the usual criteria of profitability.

“I am proud of the way in which Repsol has adapted to this scenario, and has used all of its technological, industrial and human capabilities also to fight coronavirus. Our company has a culture of discipline, flexibility and cooperation that allows us to face challenges like the one this crisis is representing. This culture is also essential to solve the challenges facing our industry, which we reaffirm our commitment to lead the energy transition, “said the group’s CEO, Josu Jon Imaz.

BUSINESS AREAS

The Commercial and Renewable business obtained a result of 121 million euros, compared to 137 million in the same period of 2019. The restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus reduced demand and affected the Mobility area. For its part, LPG also reduced its sales due to the impact that the covid-19 had on the hotel and restaurant sector and the higher temperatures recorded in January and February.

Regarding the Industrial business, its result increased by 6%, to 288 million euros, compared to the 271 million achieved in the first quarter of the previous year. The business managed to offset the negative influence of the volatile price environment and the reduction in demand, which mainly affected the Refining area.

Regarding Chemistry, the area was affected by maintenance at its facilities in Sines and Tarragona. In addition, since the beginning of the pandemic, it adjusted its operations due to the fall in demand from sectors such as the automobile and the increase in others related to health and food, vital in the fight against covid-19, for which its materials bonuses are indispensable.

Lastly, the Upstream business achieved a result of 90 million euros, compared to 323 million achieved between January and March 2019, mainly burdened by the extraordinary drop in the prices of internationally referenced raw materials. Average production increased 1.4% to 710,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

