Repsol lost 487 million euros between January and March, compared to the 608 million it earned in the first quarter of 2019, due to the depreciation of its inventories by 790 million due to the drop in oil and gas prices, as well as by the collapse in demand caused by COVID-19.

The CCS adjusted net result (discounting the variation in the value of inventories and extraordinary items) was 447 million, 27.7% less, according to accounts published by the oil company, which, for the first time, has divided its business areas into Exploration and Production, Industrial and Commercial and Renewables.

During the presentation of results to analysts, Repsol CEO, Josu Jon Imaz, described the drop in fuel consumption in April due to the coronavirus as “dramatic” and has defended that, despite the situation, they have prioritized the guarantee of the supply of basic services over profitability.

Thus, despite the circumstances, they have kept all its facilities operational, among which its network of service stations and refineries in Spain (with a use of the refining capacity of 80% in April), he stressed.

In the first quarter, the oil company entered 10,475 million euros, 13% less; and achieved a gross operating result (ebitda) of 349 million, 80.7% less than a year earlier; while its investments increased 6%, to 634 million euros.

Exploration and Production

In this area, the adjusted net result fell by 72%, to 90 million, due to lower realization prices for crude oil and gas, the cost of acquiring an additional 63% in Eagle Ford (United States) and a negative valuation of inventories -the price of a barrel of brent fell 20.6% and the gas Henry Hub 35.5% -.

In Industrial, the result increased 6% and totaled 288 million due to the better performance of Repsol Peru and the Gas Marketing & Trading area, despite the drop in refining.

The Commercial and Renewable business contributed an adjusted net result of 121 million, 12% less, mainly due to the drop in sales at service stations from mid-March, when the state of alarm was declared.

As for the fuel drop, April has been “dramatic” in this market, with an average drop of 57%, although in the worst moments, coinciding with the prohibition of all non-essential activity, it reached 85%, according to Imaz, who pointed out that the situation began to improve as of May 13, with the end of “hibernation”.

Currently, the reduction in the combined consumption of gasoline and diesel is 49% and, for the month of May as a whole, they forecast a drop in demand of between 45% and 50%.

In June, the contraction in demand will decrease to 25%, in the best case scenario, added Imaz, who said that with these figures, the Commercial business would already be profitable.

In the case of kerosene (aviation), demand has collapsed by more than 95%, due to lower domestic consumption and the absence of an international market for this product, and will remain low in the coming months.

Imaz has stressed that despite the circumstances, the oil company plans to end the year with less net debt than in 2019 (4.2 billion compared to 4.220 a year earlier).

REPSOL WILL CUT ITS PRODUCTION BY 8-11%

On the other hand, it has explained that, due to the fall in oil and gas prices and the collapse in demand for the coronavirus, Repsol will reduce its production by between 8 and 11% compared to 2019, until it reaches 650 or 630 million barrels of oil equivalent, depending on the duration of the interruption of activity in Libya.

The company will “cut” production in those countries where costs are not covered, which could affect markets such as the United States, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Algeria, Bolivia, Peru or Malaysia.

In the presentation sent to the market, Repsol stressed that at the end of March the barrel of brent fell below $ 20, compared to the $ 63 at which it traded on average in the first quarter of 2019.

At the end of the period, the group’s net debt was 4,478 million, 258 more than at December 31, mainly due to the acquisition of 17.6 million own shares during the quarter. The company’s liquidity amounted to 8,088 million at the end of May.

At the end of March, Repsol announced its decision to maintain the 2020 dividend, although it eliminated the announced share buyback program to raise its shareholders’ remuneration.

In addition, to face the drop in oil and gas prices and the COVID-19 crisis, it will cut its investments for 1 billion euros this year. EFE