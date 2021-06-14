Repsol launches its comprehensive sustainable financing strategy

Repsol incorporates both instruments for the financing of specific projects (green and transitional), as well as those linked to sustainable company commitments (Sustainability Linked Bonds or SLB, in its acronym in English). This comprehensive approach offers flexibility and transparency in the issuance of financial instruments, it says in a statement.

The oil company thus takes a fundamental step to continue advancing in its commitment to be a net zero emissions company in 2050. This comprehensive sustainable financing strategy is in line with the Strategic Plan 2021-2025 that the company presented last November, allowing access to the financial resources necessary for its implementation and helping the company to continue leading the energy transition within its sector.

This new sustainable financing framework for Repsol, following the principles of transparency and good practices, has been verified and certified by the ISS rating agency.

The three types of financial instruments included in this comprehensive strategy fall into two categories:

– Dedicated use bonds or financing instruments: green and transition bonds, both subject to the Green Bond Principles of the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA). The funds obtained with the former will be used to finance eligible projects in accordance with the Taxonomy of the European Union (renewable energy and renewable hydrogen among others). The funds from the transition instruments will be assigned to additional activities and projects that also contribute to sustainable objectives and are part of Repsol’s energy transition strategy.

– Bonds or financial instruments whose economic conditions are linked to the fulfillment of key sustainability objectives of Repsol as a company. These bonds (SLB) are subject to ICMA’s Sustainability Linked Bond Principles. For its monitoring, the Carbon Intensity Indicator defined by the company that measures CO2e emissions per unit of energy that Repsol puts at the service of society (g CO2e / MJ) will be set as a verifiable indicator.

Repsol has set a demanding roadmap to become a net zero emissions company by 2050 that includes ambitious emission reduction goals, with a reduction in carbon intensity of 12% by 2025, 25% by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

In this process, the company has been accompanied by HSBC and Natixis, who have acted as advisors, called Sustainability Structuring Advisors in English.

The allocation of funds and the environmental progress associated with the commitments that are acquired will be reported annually after being audited.

Commitment to the energy transition

In December 2019, Repsol was the first company in its sector to announce its commitment to become a net zero emissions company by 2050, aligned with the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

At the end of 2020, Repsol presented its new Strategic Plan 2021-2025 that will mark the transformation of the company in the coming years and will mean an acceleration in the energy transition. The new strategy establishes a demanding roadmap, with more ambitious intermediate carbon intensity reduction goals, to continue advancing towards the goal of being zero net emissions in 2050. The Plan establishes investments of 18.3 billion euros throughout the period and 30% of the total, 5.5 billion euros, will go to low-carbon initiatives.

In its commitment to sustainability, in 2017 Repsol was the first company in its sector to issue certified green bonds to reduce its carbon footprint, with a five-year bond issue for an amount of 500 million euros. The energy efficiency and low-emission technology projects implemented with these funds have helped reduce emissions of 1.2 million tons of CO2e in three years.

At the moment, 34.1% of the company’s institutional shareholders are aligned with the ESG criteria (Environmental, Social, and Governance). Repsol’s good practices have been recognized, among others, by the Climate Action 100+ initiative.

In its 2020 Communication on Progress Report, it gives an example of the dialogue held with Repsol and its progress on the energy transition path, highlighting, among others, its ambition to be zero net emissions in 2050, the adoption of price scenarios aligned with the Paris Agreement, the incorporation of the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures) recommendations in communications and the review of the industry associations in which the company participates so that they are compatible with the challenges of climate change .