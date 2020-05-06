This Tuesday Repsol presented its results corresponding to the first quarter of 2020, in which the company has registered a 28% cut in adjusted net profit. Despite the fact that the results of the energy multinational have been weighed down by the crisis caused by the coronavirus and the collapse in the crude oil market, the listed it shot up in the session of this Monday above 13%.

In this way, Repsol has managed to exceed market expectations and investors have rewarded on the stock market the company chaired by Antonio Brufau. In addition, on Monday the news was released that Repsol has carried out two important oil discoveries in deep waters in the Southeast area of ​​the Gulf of Mexico and off the coasts of the states of Veracruz and Tabasco. The group noted that both exploratory wells confirm “an area of ​​great potential and with excellent properties.”

Aitor Méndez, IG Markets analyst remarks that «one of the keys was to know if the downstream business (refining and commercialization) was capable of compensating for the notable step backwards expected from the upstream business (exploration and production). Finally, the former has been placed slightly below expectations, pbut the second has far exceeded and has been in line with what was seen in the first quarter of 2019 ″.

For their part, Investing.com analysts, highlight that «Repsol has a solid financial structure, since despite the costs derived from the coronavirus effect, the company will maintain the shareholder remuneration commitment during 2020 ″.

Crude evolution

Although the company has shown strong investor support, market analysts warn that its results for the next quarters will be closely linked to the evolution of the crude oil market Worldwide. Along with this factor, the Covid-10 crisis will also play a significant role, which will determine the performance of oil demand and production in the main exporting countries.

“We believe that the evolution of the price in the future will be conditioned by its two main links: how the oil sector will behave (price rises or falls) and the coronavirus crisis ·”, added analysts at Investing.com. Meanwhile, Méndez stresses that «Repsol has earned a vote of confidence from the market for future results, but the nature of the same it is still totally dependent on the evolution of crude oil prices ».