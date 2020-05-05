Repsol rebounds 7% this Tuesday after publishing results shocked by the adverse context, but they exceed estimates, and taking advantage of the strong rebound of crude oil since yesterday. Brent is already close to $ 30 ($ 28.78) and the West Texas is above $ 22 (+ 8%). This, after closing with gains of 5% and 7.5%, respectively, in the last session.

The oil company has announced losses of 487 million in the first quarter Because the volatility of international raw materials (oil and gas) had an extraordinary impact on the valuation of the company’s inventories, with a negative effect of 790 million. Adjusted net income for the period amounted to 447 million, 28% lower than the same period of 2019.

Still, the numbers have surpassed consensus estimates. The EBITDA it has reached 1,455 million euros (-19.3%) compared to the estimated 1,222 million; the adjusted net profit it was 447 million (-27.7%) compared to the estimated 332.6 million.

NO 2020 TARGET

However, Repsol does not set a target figure for its 2020 gross operating profit (Ebitda). The reason, as its CEO Josu Jon Imaz, in the meeting with analysts, is the situation of “storm” that the market is experiencing as a consequence of Covid-19.

“Repsol dispose of comfortable liquidity and rating, as well as good business diversification (50% Upstream / 50% Downstream) that would be a natural hedge in the face of additional pressure on the price of crude oil, although with the uncertain effect of the reduction in demand, “explain the analysts at Renta 4.

These experts highlight that the company It has overcome very difficult moments in the past and today the balance and liquidity situation is one of the best in the sector.

For its part, Bankinter also underlines that Repsol continues to be one of the oil companies with the best prospects. That said, the context has become much more complex and there is no visibility in oil recovery. This leads us to reiterate our recommendation to avoid the sector“they advise.

Regarding the results, they consider that they are “weak” due to the adverse oil context, but they highlight as positive the fact that the company announced this Monday two great discoveries in Mexico, in less time and cost than usual.

