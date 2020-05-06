Repsol expects a drop in fuel sales of “between 45% and 50%” in this month of May and 25% in June due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on people’s mobility, according to the group’s chief executive officer, Josu Jon Imaz.

In a telematic conference with analysts to present the company’s first quarter results, Imaz noted that the Commercial area experienced in April “A dramatic situation” within the Spanish market.

Thus, he pointed out that in the first half of April, when the most restrictive containment measures were implemented to contain the spread of the coronavirus, lThe declines reached 75%, slowing down in the second part of the month after the reactivation of some sectors such as industry and construction.

However, he assured that already with the evolution of the figures in the month of June and that forecast of a decrease in sales of around 25% the commercial business “will be profitable.”

Changes in the future of the market

In this regard, the president of the company considered that the current situation is making them look “Many changes in the market”, some of which “will continue in the future in the transport sector”, such as the collapse of the air sector.

In addition, he warned that this health crisis will introduce, at least temporarily, some new features in terms of people’s mobility behavior.

The reduction of travel due to the implementation of telework, as well as a greater use of the private vehicle compared to public transport or ‘Carsharing’ are some of the changes that could come to stay after the impact of the coronavirus in Spanish society.

Repsol loses 487 million in the first quarter

The fall in the price of crude oil and the collapse in demand due to the coronavirus Repsol’s accounts have been penalized, which in the first quarter registered losses of 487 million euros. The result, better than expected by the market, contrasts with the profit of 608 million that the oil company earned in the same period of the previous year.

The adjusted net result, which specifically measures business performance, was 447 million euros, which represents a decrease of 27.7% compared to 618 million in the same period last year. The oil company explains that the environment is marked by the sharp drop in oil and gas prices and the fall in demand due to the pandemic.

The energy company also pointed out that its integrated business model, “along with its flexibility and resilience, were essential for its businesses to achieve a solid result in this very adverse scenario ».