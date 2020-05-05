Repsol In the first quarter of 2020, it reached an adjusted net result of 447 million, which represents a decrease of 27.7% compared to 618 million in the same period last year.

This result, which specifically measures the behavior of the company’s businesses, was obtained in a context of exceptional complexity, marked by a sharp drop in oil and gas prices, and the drastic decrease in demand caused by the covid- 19. Repsol kept its facilities active and played an essential public service role in the global health crisis.

The company’s integrated business model, together with its flexibility and resilience, were essential for its businesses to achieve a solid result in this adverse scenario.

The average price of Brent and WTI crudes decreased by 21% and 17%, respectively, compared to the first three months of 2019. At the end of the quarter, Brent was trading below $ 20 per barrel. In the case of gas, the decreases were even more abrupt, with falls ranging between 36%, in the case of the Henry Hub, and 56% in that of the Algonquín.

This volatility and drop in international raw materials dramatically reduced the valuation of Repsol’s inventories, with a negative impact of 790 million euros, so that the net result for the first quarter of 2020 was -487 million.

Action against the covid-19

Repsol CEO, Josu Jon Imaz, highlighted the company’s response to the pandemic: “I am proud of the way Repsol has adapted to this scenario, and has used all of its technological, industrial and human capabilities to fight against coronavirus. Our company has a culture of discipline, flexibility and cooperation that allows us to face challenges like the one this crisis is representing. This culture is also essential to solve the challenges facing our industry, to which we reaffirm our commitment to lead the energy transition ”.

The company’s priority, above the usual profitability criteria, has been to provide an essential service in the countries where it operates, also applying all the measures at its disposal to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers and providers. Furthermore, Repsol has made its industrial and human capacity available to the authorities and society to help in this fight.

Following this premise at all times, the company is guaranteeing the supply of essential products and services for the operation of society, such as energy or essential raw materials for the manufacture of numerous sanitary utensils, such as face masks, respirators, syringes, material surgical etc

.