Repsol and the threat of a bearish figure that would send it to almost 8 euros

The actions of Repsol They have been correcting for almost a month since they reached annual highs in the area of ​​11.20 euros. Since then, they have been setting a clear pattern of decreasing highs and lows that has taken ahead, firstly, the medium-term moving average and later an important pivot level at 10.27 euros.

This fact led him to test the important support of the 9.57 euros last Thursday and that coincides with the minimums of last April 20. At the moment, since then it has been in the process of an upward reaction, however, it does not seem to have much impetus with a vocation to last long.

Therefore, we must be very attentive to a supposed loss of the lows of last Thursday at 9.57 euros since in this way a clear double-top figure would be generated whose potential to fall would bring us closer to the area of ​​8.15 euros.

Evolution of Repsol Eduardo Bolinches ProRealTime shares

Obviously, in order for us to see this scenario, one of the first things that must happen is that the clear pattern of decreasing maximums that has been developing for a month and that is also being confirmed with new decreasing lows.

Special mention should be made in the 9 euro zone that it is very likely where the price quote would stumble with a long-term moving average that will continue to unfold with a positive slope and that is now still at 8,865 euros.

Below them, we also have a clear resistance that left in the first bars of this year at 8.75 euros and what time happens to have the support role.

The only way that exists to avoid this corrective scenario is through challenge the pattern of decreasing highs and lowsIn other words, we need to see prices in Repsol shares above 10.10 euros. As long as this does not happen, the risk of ending up seeing the corrective scenario described is high.