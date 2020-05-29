Mexico City,- The badmintonist Haramara Gaitán, assured that despite the rescheduling of Tokyo 2020 due to the global crisis caused by COVID-19, she will seek to reach the Olympic event in an optimal way.

“As for my classification, it left me halfway because we were about to close, that represented a disadvantage for the classification, but since the Olympics also fell behind, it is a great advantage to have one more year to prepare. I hope that things are resolved quickly to get back on the court and now have a full year to work, “said the athlete.

The postponement of the Olympic event also caused the cancellation of different qualifying events, however the Mexican athlete recognized that although this decision affected her initial plans to tie her Olympic classification, she sees a good opportunity to continue with her preparation.

Rated but misclassified

“I am classified to the Olympics, but in the last places. There was still a month left to close the classification and two important events that was the Pan American and a tournament in Canada, which give us many points, because due to my history I could go up another four or five places, we hoped to further secure the classification with those tournaments and everything was canceled due to the coronavirus, but if it were closed right now it would already be classified because as it is a sport by world ranking, the measure that was carried out is to freeze it and they will not move until it resumes, “explained the badminton player.

The young representative of Nuevo León, stressed that during this confinement she has valued her sport more.

“It is difficult when you are 13 years old working six hours a day, six days a week and not having had more than 10 or 15 days of vacation. It is an activity that is already part of you and that you enjoy; So, this time that I have not had the opportunity to play badminton, it has made me miss him more and appreciate where he was, the possibility of being able to play, travel and compete, ”said Gaitán.

With information and photo from CONADE

HLG

