BERLIN (.) – The rate of reproduction of the coronavirus in Germany has risen sharply to 1.79 after a series of localized outbreaks, the Robert Kock Institute (RKI) of public health said on Saturday, well above the level necessary to contain it. long-term.

The number, a sharp rise from 1.06 on Friday, is a setback for the most populous country in the European Union, which has so far performed better during the pandemic than many peers in the region mainly due to testing. appropriate and social distancing measures.

The institute attributed the increase to a number of local outbreaks, which were seen in places such as cold stores, logistics centers and refugee homes. The outbreaks were also linked to church services and family parties.

The prime minister of the North Rhine-Westphalia region warned on Friday that he faces the threat of a new shutdown in the face of a growing outbreak of a large refrigerator.

« As the number of cases in Germany is generally low, these outbreaks have a relatively strong influence on the value of the breeding index, » said RKI. « No national increase in the number of cases is anticipated. »

Adjusted for short-term effects, the government-affiliated institute estimated that the country’s reproduction rate is 1.55, up from 1.17 on Friday.

(Report by Thomas Seythal; edited in Spanish by Gabriel Burin)