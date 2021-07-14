Repression of opposition clouds electoral agreement in Venezuela

(Bloomberg) – Venezuelan officials vowed to step up pressure on the political opposition a day after harassing leader Juan Guaidó, and arresting his main ally, complicating fledgling talks aimed at establishing ground rules for the upcoming elections.

Jorge Rodríguez, leader of the National Assembly and a man of confidence of the president, Nicolás Maduro, called for the arrest of members of the opposition political party Voluntad Popular, whom he accused of working with criminal gangs to orchestrate a series of plots with the intention of destabilizing the Government.

Rodríguez’s claims come as delegates from the European Union are in the country to establish the terms for possible observation missions to the local and state elections scheduled for November. The EU Foreign Affairs spokesman said on Twitter that Monday’s arrest of opposition leader Freddy Guevara, and “harassment from other opponents and human rights activists hamper efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis.”

The opposition, which is divided over its participation in the elections, is likely to be even more disorganized now, said Ana Milagros Parra, an independent political analyst based in Caracas.

“The strategy of dividing the opposition is clear,” Parra said in an email. “Popular Will is the group that represents a greater threat, that is why they are blamed for things in which they have nothing to do”

Guevara, who was charged Monday with terrorism and treason, is also accused of having conspired with another opposition leader Leopoldo López, and of organizing the shootings that rocked Caracas last week, leaving more than 20 people dead. Rodríguez recounted the allegations in an appearance on state television, showing alleged text message exchanges between the men. López fled Venezuela last year and operates from abroad.

Rodríguez called for more arrests and ruled out negotiating pardons with Guaidó.

“We are not going to go to any dialogue or negotiation table so that these murderers, criminals, terrorists, go free, so that they try again to perpetrate an act of violence,” he said.

Kevin O’Reilly, the US Deputy Under Secretary, told an online conference organized by the Atlantic Council that the arrest and harassment cast doubt on Maduro’s seriousness regarding free and fair elections.

Colette Capriles, political scientist at the Simón Bolívar University in Caracas, said that what seems to be happening is that “neutralizing Popular Will is the central objective of the Government and this puts the negotiation at risk.”

He described the government’s accusations as absurd, but wondered what threat he perceived, adding: “This has a high political cost for the government, so I wonder why now?”

