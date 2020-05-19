The conference panels “The faces behind the genre”, in which representatives, artists and other urban figures will analyze the future of the music industry in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, will begin this Tuesday with discussions on the crisis that has left the cancellation of hundreds of shows.

Javier “Cholo” Gómez, ex-manager of Héctor “El Father” and president of the Gold Star Music label, will participate in this first round, entitled “The new reality of music”; Carlos Javier “Javish” Casillas, manager of Miky Woodz; Ariel Rivas, Don Omar’s agent, and Héctor “Zurdo” Colón, representative of the Zion & Lennox duo.

As part of the previous activities, Rivas told Efe that the challenges posed by the health pandemic will be discussed, although he does not consider it a factor of reinvention in the music industry, since he assured that this business “moves too fast”.

“The only constant thing in music is change. Every day there is a new trend, every day there is something new. So all this that is happening is really part of the practice that we have been doing for many years,” he said.

Gómez, for his part, stressed to Efe that despite the crises that the pandemic may cause, “we must look to the future with optimism”, as his colleagues have done “who are reinventing themselves.”

“Some of us are older, others younger, but all with the same entrepreneurial spirit, led by the first and foremost thing that is the love of music,” said the veteran representative and event producer.

Casillas, one of the youngest managers, told Efe that “a new era” is being experienced during the emergency and predicted that in the years 2021 and 2022 there will be “a lot of new, run blood.”

“We continue to focus and bet on new talent,” said Casillas.

Colón, in turn, admitted to Efe that although “waiting” to continue working “despairs, we must continue” the measures of social containment because “we all have to be healthy.”

“I cannot predict myself here. I cannot say that in June or July we will come out of this because nobody really knows. It is a very serious and regrettable matter, but my team knows that it counts on me. Zion and Lennox are well programmed and aware of what’s going on, “he said.

“The Faces Behind the Genre” is a series of panels that will bring together key figures from the entertainment industry to talk about the power of music, the undisputed dominance of the urban genre and its aspects in Latin music, as well as the panorama and the evolution it will have after this global emergency.

This first panel will be broadcast at 20:00 local time in Puerto Rico (00:00 GMT) on YouTube Live, on the official channel of the Noise Colectivo platform.

The panel will be moderated by Emil Medina and Máx Pérez, partners of the Buena Vibra Group company, and David Hernández, account director of said company.

