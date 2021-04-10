Representative Raúl Grijalva’s employee was found dead in a hot park in California; he was lost with his girlfriend



In August of last year, temperatures in Death Valley National Park reached 130 ° F.

Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images

Alexander Lofgren, an employee of the district office of Democratic Representative Raúl Grijalva, was found dead Friday in the Willow Creek area of ​​Death Valley National Park in California.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said the 32-year-old was found on a remote, steep ledge within the park.

His girlfriend, identified as Emily Henkel, 27, was rescued alive and taken to the Lemoore Naval Air Station in Kings County to receive treatment. His state of health is unknown.

Lofgre and Henkel, originally from Arizona, had gotten lost on April 6 while touring the area.

Authorities have not reported the cause of death for Lofgren, a former military man who was stationed in Afghanistan.

The Subaru the couple was traveling in was located about 11 a.m. Thursday off Gold Valley Road.

A note affixed to the vehicle read: “Two empty tires, headed to Mormon Point, we have water for three days.”

The sheriff’s office said the note was a crucial clue in directing search efforts since the location of the vehicle was not included in the crossing itinerary.

Upon learning about the tragedy, Grijalva expressed heartbreak.

Words cannot begin to describe how heartbroken I am over the death of Alex Lofgren, a dedicated caseworker in my district office. Alex will forever be a part of our family, and my heart is with his family, his loving partner Emily, and his colleagues who mourn him today. pic.twitter.com/Fyi7zWNYiK – Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) April 9, 2021

