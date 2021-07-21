Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, politics and influencer

The Democratic Party is witnessing a star of progressive politics that is shining more and more brightly: the representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The young democrat has found a niche to exploit her image and her name: the marketing policy through official products.

His strategy attacks several channels, such as the recent video he recorded for Vogue magazine in which he shares his political vision and personal care tips.

Women leaders: Angela Merkel: the chemistry that changed the course of Germany

The Lesson from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

T-shirts and sweatshirts with your name or the initials AOC, products with powerful legends about the American progressive current, all with a clear objective: to position the young woman congressman.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has understood very well how to converse with her voters in a markedly state democrat and liberal like New York.

Build your own brand as a policy and bet on a strategy of digital marketing and e-commerce to spread its political platform. And it is succeeding.

Although the online sales of their official products They are not by far the most important channel of income, they have become a constant stream of revenue for your campaign.

Since the November 2020 election, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign has raised about $ 6.9 million, just under the $ 10.8 million raised by the leader of the House of Representatives, Nancy pelosi.

This may interest you: Edna Jaime, the woman who ‘evaluates’ the government (interview)

A powerful strategy

Although the race for the 2022 midterm elections is still long, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is clear that building her name is a primary goal.

His campaign knows this and that is why he invested 1.4 million dollars in a official merchandise strategy and digital marketing that paid to the firm Financial Innovations, specialized in political merchandise.

Do you know what social marketing is?

The data were confirmed in a report prepared by the Federal Electoral Commission from the United States, released last week, according to ..

This firm is behind messages such as “Taxes for the rich” or “Fight for our future” that is printed on dozens of T-shirts and sweatshirts with its personal brand.

Marketing efforts look toward fundraising alongside building a new leadership profile within the Democratic Party.

Beyond Make America Great Again

The 2016 presidential campaign of the now former president Donald trump transformed the political-electoral dynamic in the United States.

Political merchandise became another tool to win voters. This was made clear by the red caps of Trumpism and its slogan Make America Great Again.

After the rise of Trumpism, the official merchandise of a candidate it became more than just garments of electoral party identity.

Political merchandise translated into garments such as T-shirts and sweatshirts is now a symbol of ideological identity, a kind of declaration of principles.

But it is much more, for a politician like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, this merchandise has become a constant cry of his followers and a strategy to grow her profile as a candidate for higher-level positions within the Democratic Party.

For Andrew Frawley, director of the presidential campaign of Andrew Yang In 2020, what the Democratic representative for New York did is “greatly fueling her influence.”

A rising star

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still a star under construction, but with a force that is committed to reaching high levels within the American politics.

Born in the Bronx, in New York, her activism brought her closer to politics and she won a place in the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

His agenda resonates with millions of people in the United States and around the world, just in Instagram he has just under 8 million followers.

AOC, as it is also known, promotes a political platform that seeks to consolidate a call Green New Deal, an ambitious climate agenda.

The young leader

The construction of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a political personality through merchandise with your name and ideological principles is a hit with its constituents.

. recovered the testimony of Kiley Bolton, a 22-year-old college student in Texas, who assured that she is happy to use Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez merchandise.

“Tax the rich” or “Collect taxes from the rich” points out the sweatshirt of that young university student: “I like what it represents and I like it AOC ”.

Under US election law, sales of official merchandise are considered campaign contributions.

(With information from .)