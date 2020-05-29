Is the coronavirus controlled in Venezuela?

Scientific reports and international organizations on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Venezuela warn that the worst is yet to come.

With America becoming the world epicenter, while neighboring Brazil and other Latin American countries move towards the top of their contagion curve and Europe gradually tries to regain normality, Venezuela has so far avoided a outbreak that many experts consider inevitable.

The Venezuelan government had reported 1,245 cases and 11 deaths with coronavirus until May 27, figures far below those of the countries in its environment.

The latest study to raise the alarm has been one prepared jointly by the NGO Human Rights Watch and by the centers for Public Health and Human Rights and for Humanitarian Health of the Johns Hopkins University, the institution that designed the reference pandemic monitoring map worldwide.

According to the study, «the absolute lack of preparation of the Venezuelan health system »exacerbates the risk of the virus spreading in Latin America and makes it necessary to urgently send humanitarian aid.

Their conclusions are based on the work of a team of experts who carried out In-depth interviews with health personnel in 14 Venezuelan hospitals, as well as humanitarian workers and sanctions experts in recent months, before the start of the pandemic.



The Pan American Health Organization considers Venezuela one of the most vulnerable countries to the pandemic in Latin America. THE PRESS / .

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez affirmed on May 5 that Venezuela had the lowest rate of deaths and infections From the american continent.

But in recent days, the daily government report has reported a sustained increase in infections.

There are reports that the real cases are much more than those reported by the authorities and that the contagion curve could increase sharply in the coming weeks, putting to the limit of his capacities to one of the most vulnerable countries, according to the United Nations.

According to a recent study of the Academy of Sciences of Venezuela, the country must prepare so that the peak of the pandemic arrives between the months of June and September, with between 1,000 and 4,000 new cases daily. On Tuesday the government reported 34 new infections.

“In Venezuela, the development of the epidemic has experienced a delay as a consequence of the confinement of the population in the initial stages of contagion. However, it does not seem feasible for the epidemic to stop its progress, “the report said.



More than 5 million Venezuelans have left their country. THE PRESS / .

For José Miguel Vivanco, director of Human Rights Watch for the Americas, “Venezuela is a time bomb that is about to explode.”

Lack of reliable tests

Since more than two months ago it decreed a national quarantine, the government of Nicolás Maduro He insists that he runs a “massive and personalized screening program.”

On April 28, the Minister of Communication, Jorge Rodríguez stated that Venezuela «is the Latin American country that more tests per million inhabitants has made », with more than 15,500.

But, according to the situation report published on May 22 by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the vast majority of tests carried out by the Venezuelan authorities have been rapid tests “of limited sensitivity.”

Sonly 2.3% PCR tests had been considered the most reliable by the World Health Organization.



San Blas, in the upper part of Petare, is the largest popular neighborhood in Venezuela and one of the largest in Latin America. Overcrowding worries health authorities. THE PRESS / BBC

The government has only authorized the carrying out of diagnostic tests to the National Institute of Hygiene, located in Caracas, which, according to medical experts consulted by BBC Mundo who did not want to give their name for fear of reprisals, limits the ability to detect virus penetration in Venezuelan territory.

“It has been proposed to the government that private clinics and universities can join the effort to carry out tests and has answered no. It seems that the priority for them is control of information before fighting the pandemic“They indicated.

Already the Academy report included among its recommendations the “decentralization of diagnosis through the incorporation of other laboratories” with the capacity to carry out PCR tests.

Soon after going public, God given hair, one of the most prominent Chavista leaders, affirmed on his television program that the report “was an invitation to the state security agencies to call” its authors, something that was interpreted as a threat.

Human Rights Watch and Johns Hopkins University in the United States have denounced “the total lack of transparency and the persecution of health professionals and journalists who question the official version.”

The Ministry of Communication did not respond to a request for comment from BBC Mundo.

A rising curve

Although still far from the figures reported by other countries in the region, the Venezuelan statistics of contagions begins to gain weight.

After almost two months giving a daily report that almost never exceeded 20 infected, in recent days it has even exceeded fifty.

This Monday, the authorities ordered the closing of the crowded Las Pulgas market, in the city of Maracaibo(North of the country), where an outbreak had been detected.

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse merchants protesting the move.



A scientific report noted that the worst of the pandemic for Venezuela could come in the coming months. THE PRESS / .

The health conditions in popular concentration centers such as the Las Pulgas market they were already doubtful before the pandemic and experts fear that they now favor the spread of the virus.

Human Rights Watch and Johns Hopkins University have warned of the risk of overcrowding in popular areas and in prisons, and the lack of water in high-density areas.

Disruptions in the water supply are frequent in many communities in the country and without water It is impossible to follow the basic advice of frequent hand washing to prevent infection.

This week, Caracas experienced several protests about the lack of water in the city and the distribution of the one that arrived in tank trucks caused queues and shoves among the crowd.

A “collapsed” health system

Venezuela is ranked 180 out of a total of 195 countries in the Global Health Security Index from Johns Hopkins.

Health workers, international organizations and the opposition to Nicolás Maduro have been denouncing the deterioration of the health system for years.

Deficiencies can be felt especially in the context of the pandemic.

Dr. Kathleen Page of Johns Hopkins University fears that “a high death rate will occur among patients who need treatment in hospitals,” where there are no respirators or intensive care beds enough, he says.

According to the National Survey of Hospitals, prepared annually by the Doctors for Health collective, only 9% of Venezuelan hospital centers have water on a regular and continuous basis.

And professional organizations have warned that doctors and nurses do not have protective equipment needed to confront a disease as contagious as covid-19 safely.

Maduro referred in one of his frequent television appearances to the increase in infections detected between doctors and nurses and blamed the professionals.



Critics of the sanctions say they exacerbate the effect on the population of bad government policies. THE PRESS / .

“It is unacceptable for health personnel to become contaminated,” he said.

And he added: «There are the gloves, the robes. the masks, the glasses. There are the protocols of how the protections are put on, of how the protections are removed ”.

“I don’t accept that kind of weaknesses in the discipline«.

Health professionals also suffer the consequences of gasoline shortage, which has worsened in recent weeks.

Although the government announced that they would have priority to refuel, many do not manage to do so and find it difficult to go to work.

Lack of fuel also hinders transfer of the sick to health centers.



Madura assures that a “brutal economic war” is unleashed against Venezuela. THE PRESS / .

The impact of sanctions

The United States has imposed successive rounds of sanctions against the Maduro government, which it accuses of being an illegitimate ruler.

Although the government of Donald Trump and its allies in the Venezuelan opposition insist that the sanctions do not affect essential items or humanitarian shipments, many believe they are aggravatesing the effect of the economic crisis and bad government policies on the population.

Analyst Luis Vicente León pointed out in an article recently published in the newspaper “El Universal” that if sanctions fail to force Maduro’s departure in the short term, there is a risk that “the deterioration in the quality of life of the population” is “monumental” and “the economic and infrastructure destruction of the country, much worse than it is today.”

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, requested in March the lifting of sanctions that may hinder countries’ response to the pandemic emergency.

The Maduro government blames US “criminal” sanctions for economic problems in the country.

Washington has so far shown no desire to rectify its “maximum pressure” policy against Maduro.



UNHCR estimates that more than 5 million Venezuelans have left their country in search of better living conditions, but this number could increase due to the pandemic. THE PRESS / .

The risk of the exodus

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that more than five million Venezuelans have left their country in search of better living conditions, a figure that could increase due to the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

In recent months, however, the return of many of them has been detected due to the closure of neighboring countries that welcomed them, where they can no longer earn a living.

The Venezuelan government requires returning nationals to undergo quarantine at designated centers, but there have been complaints about saturation and poor nutrition in them.

For Human Rights Watch, “the current migration of Venezuelans entering and leaving the country as a result of the pandemic exacerbates the risk of the virus spreading beyond Venezuela ».

Fear of possible repercussions in the region has redoubled calls for the sending of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, and this week the European Union and the Spanish government held a international donor conference to attend to Venezuelan migration.

Before the coronavirus appeared, UNHCR estimated that it would be necessary US $ 1,350 million to meet the needs of Venezuelan migrants. The spread of the coronavirus can make that number fall short.



