Access to a respirator can be the difference between the life and death of some more severe patients with covid-19.

Critical care medical teams face difficult decisions, such as when to turn off a respirator for a seriously ill patient

Respirators help them get oxygen to their lungs and release carbon dioxide when they can no longer do it themselves.

But when these breathing machines cannot save them, medical teams around the world face some difficult decisions about stopping treatment for patients.

“Turning off the respirator is a very traumatic and painful moment. Sometimes I feel that I am a little responsible for someone’s death,” says Juanita Nittla.

She is the head nurse of the ICU (intensive care unit) at the Royal Free hospital in London.

Respirators (the machine to the left of the photo) help patients with more serious covid-19 to breathe

Born in southern India, Nittla has worked at the NHS (the UK’s public health service) for 16 years as a specialist nurse in intensive care.

“Turning off respirators is part of my job,” the 42-year-old nurse told the BBC during her day off.

Last wish

During the second week of April, as soon as Nittla got to work on her morning shift, the ICU assistant said she would have to stop treatment for a patient with covid-19.

This patient was also a nurse, in her fifties. Nittla spoke to the patient’s daughter about the process.

“I assured her that her mother was not suffering and looked very comfortable. I also asked about her mother’s religious desires and needs.”

In the ICU, the beds are placed next to each other. Her terminal patient was surrounded by others who were also unconscious.

“She was in a room with 8 beds. All the patients were very sick. I closed the curtains and turned off the equipment alarms.

Due to the pandemic, ICU nurses like Nittla are hardly inactive during shifts

The medical team was also silent.

“Nurses have stopped talking. The dignity and comfort of our patients is our priority,” says Nittla.

She then placed the phone next to the patient’s ear and asked her daughter to speak.

“For me, it was just a phone call, but it made a huge difference for the family. They wanted a video call, but unfortunately cell phones are not allowed inside the ICU.”

Disconnect

After the request of the patient’s family, Nittla reproduced a video from a computer. Then she turned off the respirator.

“I sat next to her holding her hands until she passed away.”

To cope with the massive increase in patient numbers, many hospitals – like the Royal Free in London – have increased their ICU capacity

The decision to discontinue all respiratory aid and treatment is made only by medical teams after careful analysis, which takes into account factors such as the patient’s age, underlying health conditions, response and chances of recovery.

The patient died five minutes after Nittla disconnected the respirator holder.

“I saw lights flashing on the monitor and the heart rate reached zero. Flat line on the screen.”

Dying alone

She then disconnected the tubes that provided medication for sedation.

Without knowing it, the patient’s daughter was still talking to her mother and saying some prayers over the phone. With a heavy heart, Nittla picked up the phone to say that her mother was gone.

Many patients in the ICU die alone, because relatives cannot visit

As a nurse, she says, your duty of care doesn’t stop when a patient dies.

“With the help of a colleague, I bathed her in bed and wrapped her in a white shroud, then put her in a body bag. I made a sign of the cross on my forehead before closing the bag,” she told the BBC .

In the pre-coronavirus days, the family talked face to face with doctors about the end of treatment.

Close relatives were also allowed inside an ICU before turning off equipment that kept people alive. But that has not happened in most parts of the world.

“It’s sad to see someone die alone like that,” says Nittla, who thinks that helping those who die in their care is the best way to deal with the weight of it.

She even saw patients panting and dying, which was “very stressful to witness”.

With an increase in coronavirus admissions, ICUs have expanded to add as many beds as possible

Without beds

Due to a massive increase in the number of hospitalizations, the hospital’s ICU was expanded from 34 to 60 beds. They are all now busy.

The ICU has an army of 175 nurses working constantly.

“Normally, in intensive care, we maintain a ratio of one to one (one nurse per patient). Now it is one nurse for every three. If the situation continues to get worse, it will be one for every six patients.”

Some nurses on his team were showing symptoms and are now in isolation. The hospital is training other support nurses to work in intensive care.

“Before the start of the shift, we keep our hands together and say ‘protect yourself’. We keep an eye on each other. We ensure that everyone wear gloves, masks and protective equipment properly,” says Nittla.

We lack respirators, oxygen cylinders and many medications. But her hospital has enough personal protective equipment for the entire team.

The ICU records one death per day, well above the average they had before the pandemic.

“It is scary.”

Nurses rely on each other’s support to deal with stress

As a head nurse, she sometimes has to suppress her own fears.

“I have nightmares. I can’t sleep. I worry about the virus. I talk to my colleagues and everyone is scared.”

Last year, Nittla was away from work for months due to tuberculosis. She knows that her lung capacity is compromised.

“People tell me that I shouldn’t be working. But it’s a pandemic; I put everything aside and do my job,” he says.

“At the end of my shift, I think of the patients who died in my care. But I try to hang up when I leave the hospital.”

