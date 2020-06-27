He Ministry of Health continues to underestimate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The last official balance collects 28,341 dead, 3 more than the day before and 13 in the last week, according to data published this Saturday by the department led by Salvador Illa. However, the actual number of deaths linked to Covid-19 amounts to 41,906 since the beginning of the health crisis, including here the total figures that contribute Community of Madrid and Catalonia based on the records of the funeral homes.

Thus, according to the count that OKDIARIO has been carrying out, in the Community of Madrid a total of 15,104 deaths —Two more than the day before— while in Catalonia the funeral homes report 12,549 deaths by coronavirus, 8 more than in the balance of this Friday. This computation also includes those deceased with coronavirus symptoms who did not undergo a PCR test.

On June 19, the Ministry of Health updated the number of deaths from the pandemic up to 28,313. The Ministry had kept the data frozen for twelve days, alleging the update of the autonomous communities. The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, then admitted that there may be about 13,000 more that are not confirmed.

“We know that there is a somewhat greater excess of deaths, there are another 12,000 or 13,000 more cases than expected that may have died, but of these there is no confirmation that it was due to a coronavirus. Many will have been, others will have been for other reasons, but in principle the death toll that the diagnosis can be confirmed is 28,213, ”explained the technical spokesperson for Health at a press conference at the Palacio de La Moncloa.

248,469 confirmed

Likewise, the Ministry of Health has reported this Saturday a total of 248,469 confirmed cases during the pandemic, being 191 infections diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the same as those notified on Friday.

Of the three deaths in the last 24 hours reported by CCAES, two have occurred in Madrid and one in La Rioja.

Of the 191 infections diagnosed the previous day, 72 correspond to Catalonia and 36 to Madrid. New positives have been reported by Aragón (28), Andalucía (18), Navarra (8), Castilla y León (9), Baleares (6), Galicia and the Basque Country (5), Comunidad Valenciana (3) and Canarias (1) .

In the last week, Castilla y León It has brought together the highest number of deaths, with 5 of the 13 occurring, and the Community of Madrid four. In addition, in the historical series updated by the Ministry with the data provided by the communities, the following regions have recorded one death in the last week: Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencian Community and La Rioja.

The cumulative incidence rate —which measures the cases diagnosed per 100,000 inhabitants— in the whole of Spain is 3.96, twelve tenths more than yesterday, and presents a lot of variation between autonomies, according to Efe.

Regrowth in Aragon

The regrowth detected in several Aragonese regions it raises the rate of this community to 24.33, several points less than yesterday but more than double the following, which is Navarra with 11.01 and, far away, Catalonia with 6.87, and Madrid with 5.37 . Only Asturias, Murcia, La Rioja and the Valencian Community are below 1.

In addition, Health estimates 150 hospitalizations occurring in seven days, and 125,081 total. The vast majority have occurred in Madrid (62), well above Castilla y León (24), Cataluña (16) and Aragón (13). In Asturias, the Canary Islands and La Rioja there has been no new hospital admission.

The Ministry also raises 11,643 patients who have required intensive care since the start of the pandemic, 17 of them in the last week, of which 4 have been admitted to the ICUs in Madrid, one less than in those of Castilla y León. There has also been an entry in Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencian Community and La Rioja.

Residences

On the other hand, the Government still does not offer data on deaths in residences. In the month of April, the Ministry of Health requested the data of the deceased in these centers from the autonomous communities, for which they had until the 8th of that month. On the 17th of that month, Salvador Illa assured at a press conference that his department already had the figures and that they would communicate “As soon as possible”. The Health Minister justified as a cause of the delay that the data was “being analyzed by expert technicians”. Two months later, the Executive has not yet revealed the figure, essential to know the true magnitude of the pandemic.

Health sources have explained to OKDIARIO that “the data has been requested from the autonomous communities and when all of them are available and have been analyzed they will be disclosed.” A statement that contrasts with what Illa said weeks ago.