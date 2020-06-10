Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Riot Games he just released some plans he’s working on to deal with “game-wrecking behavior”, and there’s a big change in the way that should help deal with toxicity in champion selection, change that should go into a patch for the month of July.

In a new development post from ‘Quick LoL thoughts’ , the design director of League of Legends, Andrei Van Roon, tracks some improvements that the study has been making in the operation of the reporting and notification systems of the game, which Riot detailed in a post last month. “The changes in reporting notifications have performed as expected, nearly doubling in most regions and quadrupling in Korea at peak times,” the developer said.

“The visibility of the sanctions applied will not solve the problems alone, but it will be important for better detection and sanction.” Van roon He then explains that “reporting on the champion pick is tentatively on track for patch 10.14 (could end at 10.15). Mute in Champion Pick is currently scheduled to appear at the same time as the reports. “

The 2020 patch schedule of League of Legends, indicates that patch 10.14 will be released on servers on Wednesday, July 8, so we expect the new feature to enter the game very soon. If delayed, it will arrive on July 22 with patch 10.15.

