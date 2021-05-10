Reporter of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ and Jennifer Lopez’s confession: “She doesn’t want to end her old age alone”



Jennifer Lopez and Oscar Petit.

Photo: Oscar Petit / Courtesy

Oscar Petit, reporter of ‘The fat and the skinny’, known for his segment ‘Oscarito de Hollywood’, shared a confession made by Jennifer Lopez: “She does not want to end her old age alone” .

Before the separation of Alex Rodríguez the Venezuelan, who for years has been dedicated to interviewing all the Hollywood stars and traveling the world covering the premiers of the most important films, was interviewed by blogger Liz from ‘Liz Gossip News Hollywood’, and in an InstaLive they talked about the famous separation from the Queen of the Bronx.

“I have interviewed Jennifer several times, and she has always confessed to me that she is a hopeless romantic, that she believes in love, that she does not like to be alone, that she would never like to end her old age alone.“, The reporter from ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ began by telling.

According to Petit, this search is where he ends up suffering: “Unfortunately, you are wrong in choosing that person who is the ideal partner and is not.… She tells me that it is part of life to meet people and then to be disappointed, to end, and it means that she is living, like the rest of the people…. We must understand that she is not an ordinary person, what a haze because she is very high profile because everyone gets in, exerts pressure and ends ”.

The Venezuelan journalist confessed to Liz, that although he thought that JLo would marry ARod, the last time he saw a change in attitude that made him suspicious.

“My alarms went off when I saw a lot of Alex as a fan, taking pictures of her all the time, grabbing her dress, like she stopped being a couple to be a fan … We all see her as a strong, empowered woman, very fighter, very entrepreneurial, I told her that for me it was not normal, and she was scared because she thought I was saying abnormal, but you seem from another planet, because it does many things ”.

Petit assured that she should ask for help, especially because in the very different relationships she has, He has ended up making famous people who, professionally, were not up to him, and gave as an example JLo’s first husband, Ojani Noa and the current judge of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, Casper Smart. The first was a waiter in a restaurant run by Emilio Estefan and the second one of his dancers.

Since they separated, Jennifer Lopez was first seen with Marc Anthony, the father of her twins, a relationship that Oscar says has been the most stormy in JLo’s life; and with Ben Affleck, whom she was going to marry, but the pressure of the public spot ended everything.

LOOK HERE THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH OSCAR PETIT: