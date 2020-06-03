MundoHispánico’s main reporter Mario Guevara was hit by a rubber bullet while covering the protests in Atlanta. Together with a MundoHispánico team, Guevara has been present the last few nights to report on the protests that have turned violent. The city of Atlanta, Georgia, has been the focus of protests since last Friday due to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

While doing a Facebook Live broadcast in the vicinity of the Atlanta Capitol, headquarters of the Georgia state governor, Guevara was hit by tear gas and visibly affected he also informed his audience about the impact of the rubber bullet.

“The good thing is that the bulletproof vest was around and that I have enough grease to resist if I had not fallen. But I still confess that rubber bullets hurt, “he told MundoHispánico in his first statements after the event.

Atlanta has been the scene of protests that have turned violent since last Friday, due to the death in Minnesota of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, which has generated a climate of outrage in the city, where the African-American community is strong.