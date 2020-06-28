The cameras captured the moment in which the reporter was stripped of her cell phone as well as the cameraman.

BRAZIL.- Bruna Macedo, reporter of CNN Brazil, was assaulted by a subject armed with a knife during the afternoon of Saturday, April 27, when he gave a live report from Sao Paulo.

The newscast’s host, Rafael Colombo, confirmed the incident on his social networks and mentioned that initially the reporter He did not understand what was happening until the subject showed him the knife and stripped it of his cell phone as well as the cameraman.

She mentioned that after realizing the event, the transmission was cut and soon after she returned to the air to report that she had just been assaulted, that she had no injuries and that she would file her complaint.