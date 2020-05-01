Reporter dies from the coronavirus in Morelos

During the early hours of this Friday, May 1, the reporter Miguel Ángel García Tapia because of the new Covid-19 coronavirus, in the city of Cuernavaca, local media reported.

According to the publications, the reporter Miguel Ángel García Tapia He worked professionally in the area of ​​Social Communication of the local city council, while he wrote in different media in the entity.

Thus they announced the death of the reporter in Cuernavaca.

The La Unión newspaper revealed that just in recent days, the reporter had been admitted because of Covid-19, although he did not specify the date, at the “Dr. José G. Parres” General Hospital, established in the capital of Morelos.

Through a message broadcast on Facebook, the brother of Miguel Ángel García Tapia reported on the death of the journalist, which, he explained, took place at 03:50 in the morning this Friday in the referred hospital.

In this situation, both La Unión de Morelos and other local media regretted the reporter’s sensitive death, while wishing his family and friends prompt resignation, “rest in peace,” the news portals asked.

Three journalists killed in Mexico due to COVID-19

Last Tuesday, the Ministry of the Interior also regretted the death of journalist Alejandro Cedillo Cano, coordinator of the Metropolis section of the newspaper La Crónica de Hoy, due to the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

I express my condolences to family and friends of Alejandro Cedillo Cano, coordinator of the Metropolis section of @LaCronicaDeHoy, a communicator committed to his vocation and the search for truth. A special recognition to all journalism professionals in Mexico. https://t.co/QT0eR0H0to – Olga Sánchez Cordero (@M_OlgaSCordero)

April 28, 2020

“I express my condolences to family and friends of Alejandro Cedillo Cano, coordinator of the Metropolis section of @LaCronicaDeHoy, a communicator committed to his vocation and the search for truth. A special recognition to all professionals in journalism in Mexico, “wrote Olga Sánchez Cordero, head of the agency.

Two days earlier, on April 26, journalists from the state of Quintana Roo spoke about the unfortunate death of the reporter, Martha Abigail Caballero Collí, who, before dying from Covid-19, accused her direct boss of negligence for not allow the home office.

The journalist worked as deputy director of social communication for the Solidaridad city council, although the authorities of that municipality did not clarify whether the woman was infected during her work as a reporter.

