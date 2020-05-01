Durango.— The government of Gómez Palacio, Durango, arrested more than 30 young people for not respecting the sanitary measures imposed by the Covid-19 contingency.

31 youths were arrested in the 14 de Noviembre neighborhood, 16 of them had their community services commuted, so they swept Madero and Independencia avenues, as well as part of the city center.

All of them were pre-emptively detained and transferred to the Municipal Civic Court, where 15 young people covered the cost of the economic sanction, while the rest chose to perform community service.

The arrested people who fulfilled the arrest and in addition to this, carried out community service by sweeping and cleaning the Paseo Independencia, Madero Avenue, in the downtown area of ​​Gómez Palacio, for a period of three hours.

The work was supervised by the Municipal Police and the director of the corporation, who again called for them to stay at home and thereby contribute to caring for their health and that of others, as well as reducing the risk of contagion. by coronavirus.

Javier Armando Esparza Pantoja, director of Security and Citizen Protection, reported that on Tuesday night a group of young people were caught playing soccer in the neighborhood of November 14, so they were exhorted to retire to their homes, to which they apparently agreed. ; however, when they rechecked the area, they were found again on public roads, so they were arrested.

Zuriel Abraham Rosas Correa, secretary of the City Council, explained that these young people incurred an administrative offense established in article 152, sixth section of the Police and Government Side, which warns that whoever does not respect contingency measures for biological risk on the road public or inside real estate, a fine of 7 to 10 UMAs or arrest from 14 to 20 hours will be applied.

The UMA, Update Measurement Unit, is equivalent to 86.88 pesos, so the economic sanctions for those who do not respect the call to stay at home range from 608.16 to 868.80 pesos or, they will remain detained within the period established by the Bando .

He added that in addition, for this period of health contingency, President Marina Vitela ordered that violators of this provision have the opportunity to cover the penalty with community service, since it is not a collection measure but a preventive measure.

For this purpose, it was agreed that those who wish to adhere to the benefit of community service must cover 50 percent of their hours of arrest with the tasks assigned to them by the municipal authorities, in that case cleaning work.

Given these events, the municipal president of Gómez Palacio, Marina Vitela Rodríguez, called on citizens to stay home due to the high risk of contagion in this Phase 3 of the health emergency.

He also warned that they will proceed against those who do not comply with the provisions and endanger the entire population.

I make clear that the strict application of the side for the purpose of containing coronavirus contagions has a purely preventive, non-collection purpose, so during the contingency, sanctions or arrest may be commuted to community service, so that above all young people, understand that the health risk is very serious and protect themselves and their families.

Police chief Javier Armando Esparza Pantoja assured that the elements will continue with the surveillance rounds in colonies and communities, to ensure that citizens remain in their homes and avoid leaving unless it is strictly necessary, as President Marina has indicated. Vellum.

This work was carried out by the Municipal Public Services Directorate, which previously provided them with face masks and masks for their protection, as well as brooms to carry out the corresponding work.

He recalled that we are currently in phase 3 and this involves actions of greater vigilance, so the corporation will continue to do its work to ensure that citizens respect the measures of confinement.

