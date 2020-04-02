The journalist Carlos Julio Gurumendi could not bear it and began to cry when reporting on the critical situation in his country

A reporter from an Ecuadorian television channel burst into tears when he narrated live the most recent events related to the coronavirus that has hit the South American country hard.

Is about Carlos Julio Gurumendi, of the Chanel RTS, based in Guayaquil.

The journalist made a link about a church that rang its bells as a prayer to God; however, halfway through the transmission the man stops talking and starts crying.

“With the ringing of the bells of the Catholic Church … the request to God to cover with his command …”, manages to say reporter before breaking into tears.

After gathering strength, Gurumendi tries to resume the transmission, which is impossible, so the newscaster’s driver enters the air to support him.

After the broadcast of the video, the journalist has received many messages of support in view of the difficult times that he is having to narrate.

Ecuador It is one of the South American nations that has been hit hard by COVID-19.