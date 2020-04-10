The Mexican consulate in Vancouver, Canada reported that it maintains communication with those infected



The consulate of Mexico in Vancouver, Canada, reported that it maintains communication with 19 workers agricultural they tested positive COVID-19, to guarantee that they are taken care of.

The diplomatic representation detailed that the cases of infected compatriots occurred at the Bylands Nurseries farm, located in the city of West Kelowna, province of British Columbia.

There, as part of the program Workers Temporary Mexico-Canada, they work 65 Mexicans to whom consular assistance and protection are provided.

“In coordination with the embassy and the Consular Network of Mexico In Canada, the Consulate General participates in a dialogue with the Canadian authorities to implement the most favorable protocols for workers of the PTAT during the validity of the state of emergency, “said the consulate.

This morning, it was reported that a group of 260 Mexicans traveled to Canada to work on the program.