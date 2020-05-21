15 minutes. At least one person was injured this Thursday in a shooting at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Base (Texas, USA), which ended with his author, of unknown identity, “neutralized”.

“The Naval Security Forces in Corpus Christi responded to an active shooter at 6:15 a.m. (11:15 GMT) this morning. The shooter has been neutralized,” the base itself confirmed in a statement on its Facebook page.

The note added that “all of the facility’s doors remain closed while rescue services arrive on the scene. The NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigation Service) and local law enforcement are on site.”

The statement does not mention whether there were any victims in the shooting. But local media, quoting officials from the US Navy, said there was one wounded man, who is a member of the security forces, who is in “good condition”.

The FBI is also part of the response team and is assisting in the investigation of the events.

Future pilots of the United States Navy are trained at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Base.

Al Qaeda cell

In December, there was another shooting at a Naval Air Training Base in Pensacola, Florida, where Mohammed Alshamrani, a second lieutenant in a contingent from Saudi Arabia, killed three people.

On that occasion, the shooting erupted shortly before 07:00 local time (13:00 GMT) in a building on the base where the classrooms are located.

This week, US Attorney General William Barr claimed that the FBI obtained evidence of the alleged link with Al Qaeda from this Saudi Air Force non-commissioned officer.