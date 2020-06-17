Harris County authorities are investigating the shooting report at a Walmart

By: Web Writing

A Hispanic there would be Discharged a firearm inside a store Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported that he went to the store located in the 12300 Farm to Market 1960 Road block, but the man had already fled the scene.

Deputies responded to a Walmart located at the 12300 block of FM 1960 where a Hispanic male discharged a firearm inside the store. Deputies are now clearing the store. Suspect fled the location. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/TS2jEO14jQ – HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 16, 2020

At the scene, no victims were found inside the store, but there was blood on the floor.

The store is cleared as they search for the suspect.

The officers are interviewing the personnel of Walmart and witnesses at the scene.