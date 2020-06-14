This is the third attack after Iraq and Washington began strategic talks.

AP –

IRAQ.- Two missile They targeted Saturday night at an Iraqi military base frequented by US soldiers north of Baghdad, without causing casualties, informed the army of Iraq, the third attack of its kind this month and just days after Washington and Baghdad they started strategic conversations.

The missile Katyusha they hit Taji Camp and caused minor but not wounded damage, the Iraqi army said in a statement. In March, two American and one British soldier lost their lives after a rain of missile thrown against the same base, which for years has been used as a training center.

The first session of the expected strategic negotiations between the United States and Iraq began on Thursday, and it set an agenda for the coming months, which includes the presence of US soldiers in the country, the activities of rebel groups outside the state and backed by Iran, as well as the serious economic crisis in Iraq.

Speaking to the press in Washington after the session, US Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker said that Iraq he had vowed to « move forward and fulfill his obligations » regarding rebel attacks on the US presence.

Saturday’s attack apparently put this commitment to the test. The Joint Operations Command of Iraq He said in a statement after the incident that he has ordered an investigation « to discover these entities that, despite our warnings, seek to weaken Iraq«

A day before the start of the negotiations, a missile fell hundreds of meters from the American embassy in the fortified Green Zone of Baghdad.