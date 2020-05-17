This Sunday, Spain gave encouraging news in its fight against the coronavirus, which gives hope to other nations. Spain has eased certain restrictions imposed amid a prolonged coronavirus quarantine. The government of Spain will ask for a last extension of the state of emergency to face the coronavirus.

Spain gave its first daily report on Sunday with less than 100 confirmed deaths from coronaviruses since a state of emergency was declared to combat the outbreak two months ago.

Regional authorities reported 87 new deaths, the lowest number since March 16, according to the Spanish Health Minister. Spain reported some 900 deaths daily at the height of the outbreak.

The country, with more than 47 million people, has registered 27,650 deaths and 277,719 COVID-19 infections, the AP news agency detailed. Http://apnews.com/

On the other hand, Spain is easing its strict quarantine measures, which managed to curb the dramatic coronavirus contagion curve, but also paralyzed its economy.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Saturday that he will ask the legislature for a new extension of the state of emergency, hoping that it will be the last.

Sánchez indicated that he will ask for support to extend the state of emergency by one month, which gives the government extraordinary powers to extend the quarantine, which has already lasted two months. Until now, parliament has supported biweekly extensions of the state of emergency declared on March 14 and effective until May 24, the AP said.

113-year-old Spanish woman is in good health after contracting coronavirus

A 113-year-old Spanish woman said she is in good health after having overcome an infection with the new coronavirus.

María Branyas reported that she is “well”. He did not develop serious symptoms of COVID-19 and in his last test he tested negative for the disease. Her daughter told the Spanish agency EFE that her mother, who was born in the United States, tested positive for the virus in April.

“In health, I feel good, with the small inconveniences that everyone and I have been accentuated by age …, but I feel good,” Branyas told EFE this week from the home for the elderly where he lives and in which several residents they became infected and died from the coronavirus.

Local media reported that at least 17 residents of the nursing home are suspected to have died after developing symptoms related to COVID-19. On March 27, Branyas’ Twitter account, operated by his children, reported that “unfortunately the virus has entered our residence.”

Branyas was born in San Francisco on March 4, 1907 after his family migrated first to Mexico and then to the United States, according to what his children reported on the Twitter account, called “Super Catalan Grandmother.”

After living some years in New Orleans, where his father founded a magazine, he returned to the region of Catalonia, in the northeast of Spain, where he lives in the town of Olot.