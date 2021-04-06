(Report) The UFC offered Ngannou a rematch with Lewis for June 12, “They don’t seem willing to pay Jones’s price.”

By Edwin Pérez – Much has been said about the potential fight between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

However, Ngannou vs. Jones seems to have little chance of being a reality, this because Jones would be asking for more than 10 million dollars to agree to enter the cage with the Cameroonian.

That said, the Octagon Company would be looking for a more feasible rival for Ngannou, and that opponent would be the popular Derrick Lewis, who beat Ngannou by unanimous decision at UFC 226 July 2018. This news was released via Twitter by the renowned ESPN journalist, Ariel Helwani: