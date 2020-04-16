The PlayStation 5 will debut this year and there are still several details about this console that we do not know and one of them is its price. Now a new report suggests that Sony’s next console will be expensive. In addition, its initial production is said to be limited.

According to information from Takashi Mochizuki and Yuki Furukawa, reporters from Bloomber, Sony Interactive Entertainment only has plans to limit the initial production of the PlayStation 5. The above due to the high cost it will have when it reaches the market.

According to the source, Sony’s plan is to produce between 5 and 6 million PlayStation 5 units during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. As a point of comparison, the PlayStation 4 sold 7.5 million units in its first 2 quarters in the market.

But how much will the PlayStation 5 cost? At the moment the information does not provide a specific price. That said, it mentions that developers who have been developing games for this console believe that its price will be between $ 499 USD and $ 549 USD.

Another detail that is striking is that the report ensures that the pandemic by COVID-19 did not affect the production of the PlayStation 5. However, it did impact Sony’s marketing plans. This would explain why we’ve seen so little of Sony’s next-gen console.

It is important to mention that, for the moment, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not commented on this situation. So, although the information comes from a good source, we recommend that you take it with a grain of salt. Once we know more about it, we will share the information with you.

And what did you think of this information? How much do you think the PlayStation 5 will cost? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to PlayStation 5.

.