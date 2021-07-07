Report that Scarlett Johansson could be pregnant – Tomatazos

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood and millions of people follow in her footsteps day after day. But it seems that the paparazzi have not done a good job, because only so far the possibility that she is pregnant has taken hold. According to various anonymous sources on Page Six, Johansson you are expecting your second baby and could arrive much faster than you think.

Do not miss: Black Widow: producer declares that Marvel Studios is working not to reify women in the MCU

With an extensive list of films behind him and designated as one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood, Scarlett Johansson He has developed a prolific acting career and at 36 years old he distinguishes himself as a face with a global profile. In 2014 she had her daughter Rose dorothy with her now ex-husband Romain dauriac; in November 2020 she married the comedian Colin Jost and rumors have since surfaced about his attempts to extend the family. One of the Page Six sources says:

Scarlett is pregnant but has kept it very quiet. She has kept a very low profile. She hasn’t done many interviews or events to promote “Black Widow,” which is surprising since it’s a huge Marvel / Disney release and she’s both the star and the executive producer.

Another anonymous source from the same medium talks about the actress’s regular summer vacations in specific places, however, she has decided to keep at home possibly due to her pregnancy: “Scarlett usually spends much of the summer in Amagansett and Montauk, and you often saw her walking your dogs on the beach or having a coffee. But this summer he seems to be deliberately trying to keep a low profile. ” The accumulation of these rumors could set us up for a surprise in the future regarding the private life of Scarlett Johansson and the confirmation of a new member in her family, now she just needs to confirm it herself.

We invite you to read: Stephen Dorff says he feels sorry for Scarlett Johanson and her work on Black Widow

Throughout his career, Scarlett has distinguished himself by participating in films of great impact such as Lucy – 67%, Story of a Marriage – 98%, Lost in Tokyo – 95% and Jojo Rabbit – 75%, however, is mostly known worldwide thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. Johansson he has won BAFTA, Tony and César awards for his performance in front of the camera. She has worked hard since her youth to get to where she is and now the networks are already starting to celebrate the rumors about the arrival of her next child.

Scarlett Johansson It has many projects on the horizon, however, the closest and most awaited is Black Widow – 87%, her solo adventure as Natasha Romanoff that will hit theaters this weekend. The film was delayed again and again due to the coronavirus pandemic but it is now ready to surprise audiences with the incredible feats of the superheroine. In addition to Scarlett, the cast includes Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Rachel Weisz (Melina Vostokoff) and David Harbor (Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian).

Black widow It is the first film of Phase 4 corresponding to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney executives are very clear about their plans with the greatest superheroes of the moment and do not intend to stop them. Black Widow was the first great Avenger of the saga and they intend to honor her with a solo adventure that perhaps should have taken place a long time ago, along with the other Avengers films. The film promises to be a blockbuster this summer, and what a great hope for the company’s executives.

You may also be interested in: Black Widow: first reactions compare it to James Bond and Mission Impossible