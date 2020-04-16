Earlier today we informed you that a report indicated that Sony faces problems related to the price of the PlayStation 5 and that it will affect the number of units produced during its launch. This will negatively impact the company’s finances, so it is already looking for alternatives to correct the initial period of its new console and among them would be the decrease in the price of PlayStation 4.

According to a Bloomberg report, backed by people close to Sony and its plans, Sony’s strategy in the face of the limited production of PlayStation 5 in its first months on the market will consist of lowering the PlayStation 4. The reduction would take effect in PlayStation 5 launch window and would affect the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro models, which are currently priced at $ 300 USD and $ 400 USD, respectively.

PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now would be essential in the premiere of PlayStation 5

Sony would implement these measures expecting consumers to subscribe to the brand’s services, such as PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now; that is, Sony would have an approach to services at least temporarily, while limited production lasts. It should be noted that Sony’s new console would debut worldwide simultaneously, so the limitedly produced units at launch would have a major impact on the company’s finances, in part because the units are expected to sell at a loss.

This is reinforced by statements by Sony executive Kenichiro Yoshida, who mentioned that the company would try to increase recurring profits rather than focus on one-off sales of software, profits that are limited to a single occasion.

Although the appearance of the PlayStation console has not been revealed, there are already several confirmed games for the next generation, such as the remastering of Observer and Godfall, the latter coming exclusively to consoles.

PlayStation 5 doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected to debut in late 2020. You can find more news related to it by checking this page.

