Due to the unfortunate global situation experienced by the coronavirus (COVID-19), E3 2020 had to be canceled. This is a situation that forced distributors to change their plans. Apparently this will cause some of the announcements intended for this event to take place earlier.

According to Daniel Ahmad, a renowned analyst of the video game industry in China, the global situation caused distributors to change their strategy. This is why there are some announcements planned for E3 2020 that will now take place “much earlier”.

As Ahmad mentions, among the announcements to be carried out there are news about games. He also mentions that he expects them to share news about the next generation of consoles and some of their early titles.

It should also be noted that the source indicates that some of the E3 2020 announcements will continue to take place in the week in which the gaming event was to be held. It also highlights that some disclosures could be made after what was originally planned.

With E3 canceled, a lot of the planned reveals / announcements have been moved out of that single week. Some are now much earlier, others much later. Some still during E3 week ofc. The first proper next gen console / games showcase is much earlier too. – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 19, 2020

When can we expect these announcements?

Now, about when can we expect these announcements? The first thing to keep in mind is that E3 2020 was going to take place in June.

With that in mind, we can imagine that some of these announcements could be made in May. Nor can we rule out that any be done in the remainder of this month.

Finally, it should be noted that, although the information comes from a good source, the reality is that it is not confirmed. So, we recommend taking it with a grain of salt.

