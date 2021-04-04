Report rates New Yorker Ocasio Cortez as one of the “least efficient” congresswomen in the US.

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC), NY representative on the National Capitol, was rated among the “least efficient” congresswomen in 2020, according to a new survey from the Center for Effective Legislation (CEL), conducted by Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia.

AOC presented a total of 21 projects that the CEL defined as “nouns”, but it did not receive any action in the committees, there were no votes on the floor and none became law, according to analysis of data from the official Congress.gov registry.

“He introduced a lot of bills, but he failed to get them to get any action on the committee or outside the committee and if they can’t get through the committee, they can’t pass it in the House,” explained Alan Wiseman, a Vanderbilt political scientist and co-chair of the CEL.

“It is clear that he was trying to advance his legislative agenda and participate in the law-making process… But he was not as successful as some other members, including first-year congressmen, in getting people to pay attention to his legislation, “Wiseman added to the New York Post.

By looking at the legislative effectiveness of all Congressional Democrats, AOC ranked 230 out of 240. And specifically among the 19 blue legislators in New York state, he came in last place.

Between their bills that died at birth there are federal public housing reform, a ban on fracking, and a mandate to provide full federal public benefits to illegal aliens.

Representative Nicole Malliotakis (Republican of Brooklyn / Staten Island) who did not appear on the list because this was her first year, commented wryly the place occupied by Ocasio Cortez: “His ridiculous political ideas would destroy our country; Americans should be grateful that it is not effective. “.

“Tweeting is easy, governing is difficult. You need to have friends. You need to understand the committee process, you need to be willing to make sacrifices, ”criticized a Democratic colleague from AOC, anonymous. “Her first day in Congress… she decided to protest in front of Nancy Pelosi’s office”, leader of the Lower House.

Other members of the so-called Social Democratic “squad” fared slightly better than AOC. For example, Rashida Tlaib saw three of her substantive bills advance to committee, and one eventually became law, ranking 92nd in the report. And the representative Ilhan Omar -Somali immigrant- sponsored 33 bills that didn’t get anywhere, either, but it ranked 214th.

Things weren’t much better in the Senate, where Kirsten Gillibrand (NY) posted 39 out of 45, with none of the substantive bills she proposed becoming law. Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) was in 33rd place, although analyst Wiseman emphasized that politicians in leadership positions often perform poorly, as their jobs involve helping other congressmen with their initiatives.

By contrast, Veteran Westchester (D-NY) Rep. Nita Lowey, who retired in 2020 after a 32-year run in Congress, was declared the most successful House Democrat in her last term, a ranking she earned in large part due to her work as chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee. Of the 29 major bills he introduced, seven eventually became law. Behind her as the third most effective Democrat in the House was Carolyn Maloney of Manhattan.