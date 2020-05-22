This Friday a quarrel was reported inside the Sentencing Prison, which It caused a strong mobilization inside the place shortly before two in the afternoon.

According to the Security Secretariat, “a situation” was reported inside the Sentencing Prison, after which riot police and personnel from the agency mobilized.

Apparently, the director of Social Reintegration, José Antonio Pérez Juárez, went to the prison itself after reporting that the events stemmed from a quarrel between inmates.

However, preliminarily, the authorities have not provided information on the injured or the severity of the injuries.

“The important thing for the relatives of the inmates is that they know that the authority is already present and that the available information will be provided at all times for their peace of mind,” the state agency reported.

