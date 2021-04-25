Report + presents ‘El Salto de Celia’ and ‘I am José Legrá’

The offer of Informe + continues in the vein of documentaries, the stories of athletes who are out of the ordinary. This week he premieres a double installment dedicated to two athletes who marked a turning point. El Salto de Celia and Yo soy José Legrá will premiere next Thursday at 22:00 on #Vamos de Movistar +. In the channel’s OTT, users have access to the chapters and the different installments of the new Informe + season.

Celia Fernández is the first Spanish to practice high diving. A specialty that consists of jumping from 20 meters. The athlete made her debut at the Extreme Jumping World Cup in 2018 and competed at the Gwangju World Cup in 2019. A peculiarity of the Spanish is that she has vertigo, but she challenges it by practicing the jump.

For its part, José Legrá was a boxer during the 60s and 70s, dazzling wherever he went, for his attitude and the way he fought. Legrá was born in Cuba and for many he was the ‘Puma de Baracoa’. The boxer is undoubtedly one of the essential figures in the history of sport in Spain.

Two stories that Informe + brings to the screen as a tribute and reaffirming the importance of both athletes.

‘The jump of Celia’, in Informe +. MOVISTAR +