In case you don’t remember, Amy Hennig, a writer famous for working on Uncharted series games, left Naughty Dog amid a controversy generated by an IGN report, which indicated that Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley had forced the creative to leave the Californian study. Well, almost 6 years later it was revealed that the publication contained false data and that it was based on gossip.

Through Twitter, former IGN writer Mitch Dyer took the opportunity to confess that the text he published in 2014 in which “reported” the forced departure of Amy Hennig had no support. According to current EA Motive Montreal writer, former site editors Steve Butts and Tal Blevins « forced gossip into the story. » The IGN team refused to publish the text and even Dyer tried to remove his name from it, but was not allowed to do so in order to « protect his relationship with Sony. »

They forced an unproven claim onto https://t.co/bXvrM2OKzN with my name on it, against my will, to « protect their relationship with Sony. » When Sony justifiably condemned our story, Steve and Tal were SILENT. They never went to bat for me for a second. – Mitch Dyer (@MitchyD) June 23, 2020

Naturally, Sony denied what the report claimed was happening around Hennig’s departure from Naughty Dog, but Steve and Tal remained silent, leaving Dyer with no opportunity to defend himself. Likewise, Dyer confessed that under the same strategy these subjects assured that The Last Guardian had been canceled, something that also had no basis.

“For Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley, who caught them in the midst of the crossfire of IGN’s hostile and toxic leadership, I am sorry. I am responsible for the anger, disgust and disappointment they experienced then, and I will never forgive myself for giving in to these manipulative monsters, « Dyer said in his apology.

These are the guys who would later publish a story on https://t.co/bXvrM2OKzN stating THE LAST GUARDIAN IS CANCELED. When we confronted them about publishing an unsubstantiated (hilariously bullshit) story without consulting the news team, they said « you should have chased this. » – Mitch Dyer (@MitchyD) June 23, 2020

Many former IGN employees spoke out against the old administration

Faced with this, Druckmann replied that it was a hard moment personally, because due to these accusations he lived with a lot of anger, but accepted Dyer’s apologies: “Wow, man. I will not lie … I was angry for a long time because of this. I appreciate you confessing the truth. Please know that I don’t hold a grudge and wish you well. Sorry for everything you went through. «

Wow, dude. Not gonna lie … I was angry for a long time about this. I appreciate you putting the truth out there. Please know I don’t hold a grudge and wish you the best. Sorry for what you went through. https://t.co/NEX1qv5akK – Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 23, 2020

The truth came to light after allegations surfaced against former IGN administrators Steve Butts and Tal Blevins and the mistreatment of some team members. Dyer condemned previous IGN executives and recalled that the place is much better now that these 2 subjects are no longer in the company.

As we talk about the scandals in which Naughty Dog was involved, we remind you that he recently participated in one, after it was suspected that one of his employees was responsible for leaking about his most recent project, although it was later revealed that in he was actually a hacker.

