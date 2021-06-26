Report more than 10 dead after armed confrontation in Zacatecas

ZACATECAS.

The Secretary of Public Security of the State of Zacatecas confirmed this Friday afternoon an armed confrontation between two antagonistic criminal groups in the Sierra de Valparaíso that borders the states of Durango and Jalisco.

The massacre of between 14 to 18 victims, according to sources from the entity’s Attorney General’s Office, is recorded in the San Juan Capistrano community that borders Huejuquilla El Alto de Jalisco.

In the place, there is an undetermined number of charred bodies inside two vans that were set on fire by the criminal group that prevailed in the shooting and that, before reducing their opponents to ashes, finished them off with firearms to shoot them down. ensure his death, according to the evidence of casings recovered by the authorities.

The Sierra de Bolaños and El Mezquital have been in dispute for more than half a year between established cells of the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, who seek to take control of rural roads.

In this same place, last week a Franciscan friar was shot in the middle of the crossfire during another armed confrontation.