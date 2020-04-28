The father of current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap, has been hospitalized due to suspected pneumonia and flu-like symptoms, but there have been no links to the COVID-19 virus.

This is according to a recent report from Dagestan’s sports reporter Ramazan Rabadanov, who posted the following photo / message on Instagram earlier today:

“(He) almost managed to build a park, took out the trash, planted an alley with new trees, placed beautiful benches along the roads, and did not come to the park yesterday. I hope the pneumonia doesn’t catch my friend and he comes to the park again, ”wrote Rabadanov (transcript via BJPenn.com).

With the widespread coronavirus that has taken over the world in recent months, this is undoubtedly a terrifying situation for Nurmagomedov. Doctors have yet to issue such a diagnosis, but they believe Abdulmanap is currently fighting pneumonia and flu-like symptoms. The 57-year-old coach is unable to see visitors at this time.

“Abdulmanap is in Makhachkala, at the Second City Hospital. He got sick in the mountains, “Rabadanov later told Championat.com. “He walked for two days, the brothers barely persuaded him to go to the hospital. Although the coronavirus is not confirmed. They say the flu. No one is allowed to visit it. World champion Shamil Zavurov also fell ill. They say there are other sick athletes. “

While this is simply a report and not all the details have been released yet, this has not been a good month for Team Khabib. First, Khabib was fired from UFC 249 earlier this month due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, and was eventually replaced by Justin Gaethje, who will face Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title at the UFC event on May 9. Nurmagomedov now has to deal with his father’s illness in addition to his ongoing observation of Ramadan.

With Ferguson slated to fight Gaethje in two weeks and the winner hopes to fight Khabib in September, “Eagle” has plenty of time to get things in order and do what he needs to do to help his father recover.