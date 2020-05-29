Projectile entered from the right, below the armpit, from bottom to top, caused lung and heart injuries and was lodged at the height of the left shoulder of the 14-year-old student

RIO – 14-year-old student João Pedro Mattos, who died inside his home on May 18, during an operation by the Federal and Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro, was hit by a single shot in the back. According to the cadaverous report, released on Thursday, 28, by the Extra newspaper and confirmed by the Estadão, the projectile entered from the right, below the armpit, from bottom to top, caused injuries to the lung and heart and was lodged at the height of João Pedro’s left shoulder. The Civil Police had previously reported that the shot was fired from a rifle and had a caliber compatible with the weapon used by at least one of the policemen. But the authorship of the shooting is still being investigated.

On Thursday, family members of João Pedro were expected to give evidence at the Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí, in Niterói (Rio Metropolitan Region), but they did not attend. According to the Public Defender’s Office of the State of Rio, the relatives of the deceased will not testify to the Civil Police, whose agents acted in the investigated operation, but to the Public Ministry of the State of Rio (MP-RJ), to guarantee the independence of the investigation.

According to the Civil Police, after the testimonies there must be a simulated reproduction of the moment when João Pedro was killed.

