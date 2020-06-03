The launch of Kerbal Space Program 2 is an event awaited by the general public. However, in early 2020, it was revealed that Star Theory Games, who were in charge of this development, would no longer be part of the sequel, which was a big surprise. The present day, A report indicates that this decision culminated in the closure of Star Theory.

Kerbal Space Program 2 was originally announced as a joint development between Take-Two’s publishing division, Private Division, and Star Theory, the studio behind Monday Night Combat and Planetary Annihilation. But in February of this year, Take-Two revealed the formation of a new studio to continue the internal development of the game using part of the same staff.

According to a Bloomerg report, Star Theory development staff received an unsolicited message from LinkedIn in December 2019, in which a Take-Two producer revealed that he was creating a new studio to continue working on the game that Star Theory had been developing.

According to reports, the message said Take-Two was looking to hire all Star Theory staff to make the transition go smoothly.. According to the report, this is what Michael Cook, executive of Take-Two, wrote in the message:

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for us, but it was made necessary when we felt that commercial circumstances could compromise the game’s development, execution, and integrity. To that end, we encourage you to apply for a position with us. ”

The article states that Take-Two intended to buy Star Theory, but its owners, Bob Berry and Jonathan Mavor, did not agree with the conditions, this is confirmed by five people who were present at the meeting.

Despite the fact that Berry and Mayor reportedly encouraged their employees to stay at the company in an attempt to secure a new project, More than half of the KSP2 development team is said to have joined Take-Two’s new studio, Intercept Games.

The studio came up with a last resort plan to save itself by giving staff two months to develop creative new ideas that they could then present at the Game Developers Conference, but this plan failed when COVID-19 caused the event to be canceled. In March, when the coronavirus pandemic disrupted much of the world economy, Star Theory was in need of closingBloomberg reports.

Brian Roundy, spokesman for Take-Two’s publishing label, Private Division, told the publication:

“More than half of the team is now at Intercept Games. In doing so, we are empowering our deeply passionate and talented team to focus on quality, and we are delighted with the progress they are making in the game. ”

Star Theory began working on KSP2 in 2017, after Take-Two purchased the rights to the popular flight simulation game from another independent studio, Squad. Private Division recently delayed the release date of Kerbal Space Program 2 for Fall 2021.

