Report indicates security flaws in attack during Ariana Grande concert

LONDON.

A public inquiry into a mass attack on a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in north-west England concluded Thursday that “serious deficiencies” by forum operators, security personnel and police helped a suicide bomber kill 22 people.

Retired judge John Saunders, who is leading the ongoing investigation, said Salman Abedi must have been identified as a threat by those in charge of security at the Manchester Arena forum “and a disruptive intervention must have been carried out.”

If that had happened, I consider it likely that Salman Abedi would still have detonated his device, but the loss of life and injuries would most likely have been minor, ”Saunders said.

Abedi, 22, detonated a bomb that he carried in a backpack in the lobby of the arena at the end of the concert on May 22, 2017 as fans, including thousands of children and young people, left the pop star’s show. Abedi was killed in the blast, his younger brother Hashem Abedi was sentenced last year for helping to plan and carry out the attack.

Saunders cited missed opportunities to arrest Abedi, pointing to failures of the SMG arena operator, Showsec security company and the British Transport Police, the agency responsible for patrolling the area in the city of Manchester.

He said authorities were reluctant to believe in the possibilities of an attack, even though Britain and other European countries had experienced multiple deadly attacks in the previous months and years.

I concluded that there were serious shortcomings in the security provided by those responsible organizations, and also failures and mistakes made by some individuals, ”Saunders said.

He noted that one of the biggest opportunities was missed when Christopher Wild, who was waiting to pick up his partner’s daughter after the concert, became suspicious when he saw Abedi wandering in a security camera blind spot on a mezzanine above the lobby. out of the sand with a large backpack. Wild said he raised his concern with a security guard, but it was dismissed.

The judge said it was “disturbing” that “effective steps” were not taken to act on Wild’s fears.

Photo: ap

Attorney Neil Hudgell, who represents the families of two victims, said there has been “an inexcusable catalog of failures at every level.”

Britain’s Home Secretary Secretary Priti Patel said the government was considering introducing a measure that would give public spaces a legal obligation to take steps to protect against terrorist attacks. The idea has been dubbed “Martyn Law” after a campaign by Martyn Hett’s mother, who was killed in the concert attack.

After this report we are one step closer to ensuring that a difference can be made, ”said Hett’s mother, Figen Murray. “Now we have to act according to the government’s recommendations so that all forums have security and no other family has to go through what we have been through.”

The Saunders results are the first of three reports planned by investigators into the attack, who have heard evidence in Manchester since September. The other reports will review the response to the emergency and whether the attack could be prevented.