In the midst of the emergency of pandemic caused by COVID-19, there is encouraging news, because Family members of the Mexican actress, Cecilia Romo, have reported that her coronavirus tests have come out negative.

However, the actress’ state of health remains “delicate”, because she is still in an induced coma, but gradually the doctors have removed the sedatives.

In the interview that Claudia Romo Edelman had with Ventaneando, she revealed that her mother was the first patient treated with famotidine.

According to the MedlinePlus site, the drug is used to treat ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Romo Edelman, who is in New York, where he resides with his family, hopes that his mother’s lungs are strong enough to completely defeat COVID-19. Otherwise, they would have to perform a tracheostomy.

Hope after experiencing impotence

Unlike 10 days ago, Romo Edelman was optimistic and even relieved to give the new news about his mother’s health. Diametrically opposed to what was her situation of hopelessness 10 days ago, when she helplessly asked people who listened to her to donate blood, or those who had recovered from coronavirus, to donate their plasma for the recovery of the legendary actress.

Although Cecilia Romo has a vast career as an actress, mainly developed in Televisa productions, for a large majority of the Mexican public she is a known face, as she is currently on the air with the soap opera “Como tú no hay 2”, as in the repetitions of the series “As the saying goes”.

In his career he has titles such as “Chains of bitterness”, “If God takes my life” and “Living at the wrong time”, among others.

